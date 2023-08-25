Show You Care
New program in Dubuque fills school child care gap

Working families struggling to find child care will be able to get some assistance from a new program in Dubuque
By Victoria Wong
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Schools is partnering with Kindercare to bring before and after school childcare through a program called Champions.

“This just opens up another opportunity for our families across the board,” says Lisa Tebockhorst, the Executive Director of Elementary for Dubuque Schools.

Tebockhorst says Kindercare Champions fills a child care gap across their schools. Champions is now available at nine out of the 11 Dubuque elementary schools. The regional manager for champions says there was a need for before and after school child care.

“Teachers provide homework help, we have curriculum in place where it’s a whole world of learning, while they learn some social and emotional skills,” says Satara Sous, the Regional Manager in Iowa for Kindcare Champions.

Sous says parents can sign up at any time. She says pricing does differs depending on the family’s situation. Students in the program can be dropped off as early as 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

“If their work schedule pulls them away from their family unit outside of those school hours this should enable them to have less barriers to education, to activities and to finding that great quality child care,” says Tebockhorst.

She says child care opportunities weren’t available in all their elementary schools last year. She also says only seven out of 11 of their schools had child care, but now 100 percent of their schools have some sort of child care.

“We put out a request for proposal and Champions was one of the groups that fulfilled that,” says Tebockhorst.

Champions already provides care in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

