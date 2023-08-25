New hardware up for grabs when Liberty High takes on West High in second-ever matchup

Show You Care
The district said the new trophy, which features a bell, symbolizes the connection between the two schools, representing both an ending and a new beginning.(Iowa City Schools)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It won’t just be bragging rights up for grabs Friday night in Iowa City when Liberty High takes on West High for their second-ever varsity football matchup.

A new trophy, called “The Principal’s Bell,” will go to the winner.

West High Principal Mitch Gross and Liberty High Principal Justin Colbert said they discussed adding a trophy for future varsity football games after the first meeting between the schools in 2020.

The district said the trophy, which features a bell, symbolizes the connection between the two schools, representing both an ending and a new beginning.

Liberty High opened in 2017 to help serve students in the North Liberty, Coralville and Iowa City area as the district experienced rapid growth.

West High’s student body had swelled to more than 2,100 students during the 2016-2017 school year. Liberty’s opening allowed West High to make extra room by reducing enrollment by about 600-700 students.

On Friday night, Liberty High heads to West High for their second-ever meeting varsity football matchup.

