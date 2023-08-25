New art installation in Muscatine may break world record

MUSCATINE, Iowa (WQAD) - Something big is growing in Muscatine.

The city is in the final stages of constructing a new art piece that may break a world record.

It is a 40-foot-long, 26 foot tall, 16,000 pound slice of watermelon with a bite taken out of the top.

Earlier this year, Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark asked for something new for the riverfront.

And what better than to celebrate something Muscatine is known for. The sandy soil grows some of the best melons around.

Construction took about two months, using metal from Muscatine County, and manpower from local businesses.

Now, all that’s left is about two weeks of painting.

“Great community project for not only the city, but our county,” Mayor Bark said. “And then of course the state! You know, we’re going to be recognized for the world’s largest watermelon slice.”

Muscatine leaders say it could be the largest in the world once it’s complete. The largest competitor they could find is a 29-feet long, and 9-feet tall watermelon in Australia.

So, the competition should not be close when this giant fruit comes to fruition.

The mammoth melon won’t cost taxpayers a dime. The project was funded by donations from about 15 entities.

The melon is expected to be delivered to the riverfront in mid-September. The chamber of commerce is planning an unveiling party, but hasn’t announced a date yet.

