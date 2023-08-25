Lower humidity and more seasonal temperatures return this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanks to a cold front, relief from this week’s heat wave is on the way.

This afternoon will still feature plenty of warmth as highs climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. It will still feel a bit on the muggy side and heat indexes will be able to climb to the upper 90s. A few scattered showers remain a possibility today as the front drifts through but rainfall totals have been and should continue to be quite light with many of us avoiding precipitation entirely.

Humidity levels improve this weekend behind a cold front. (KCRG)

The cool pool of air behind our cold front takes better hold tomorrow, knocking highs back to the upper 70s north to mid 80s south. Humidity will fall too. This trend continues next week with highs generally in the low to mid 80s.

More comfortable air is finally back with us for the weekend. (KCRG)

