LIVE: Trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell resumes Friday

Friday will wrap up the second week of testimony in the trial of Henry Dinkins.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday will wrap up the second week of testimony in the trial of Henry Dinkins.

He is charged with kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020.

WATCH HERE:

On Thursday, a member of the trace evidence unit of the FBI took to the stand.

He tested soil samples from the crime scene, and compared them to samples found on Dinkin’s car.

Reports show three of the ten samples taken match exactly.

The judge also heard from members of the Big River Dive team who helped recover evidence, including the gun police believe Dinkins used to kill Breasia.

Testimony resumes at 9 a.m. The trial could last three more weeks.

