Iowa City High School releasing students early due to power outage

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City High School released students starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday after a power outage at the school.

In a Tweet, the district said the school lost all power at about 8 a.m. and power has not yet been restored.

The school is releasing early due to the extended delay in restoring power.

The district said it plans to provide updates regarding after-school activities.

The power outage is isolated to City High School so none of the other schools in the district are impacted.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.