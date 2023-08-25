Iowa City Animal Care Center takes in 131 dogs, asks for supply donations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the center said it will be closed to the public on Friday and Saturday due to the influx of dogs, but people with scheduled appointments can go to the shelter and call (319) 356-5295 for assistance.

Iowa City Animal Services assisted law enforcement with the animals as they investigated an incident in the 3000 block of 540th Street SW in Riverside. The investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not released additional details at this time.

The animals are at the center being evaluated. They are expected to be ready for adoption at a later date.

Staff with Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center are asking for the following items to help care for the dogs:

Puppy food (any kind works!)

Adult dog food (any kind works!)

Bleach

Dish Soap

Large breed harnesses

Leashes

Flea and Tick Preventative

Cedar Bedding

Paper towels

Garbage bags

Poop Scoopers

5 gallon buckets

Gallon Ziplock bags

Large trash can with lids-Sheets

Blankets

Towels

Water buckets/crocks

The center will have an area directly outside the adoption center designated for donation drop off.

