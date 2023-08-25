Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City Animal Care Center takes in 131 dogs, asks for supply donations

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on Thursday.(Iowa City Animal Center)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the center said it will be closed to the public on Friday and Saturday due to the influx of dogs, but people with scheduled appointments can go to the shelter and call (319) 356-5295 for assistance.

Iowa City Animal Services assisted law enforcement with the animals as they investigated an incident in the 3000 block of 540th Street SW in Riverside. The investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not released additional details at this time.

The animals are at the center being evaluated. They are expected to be ready for adoption at a later date.

Staff with Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center are asking for the following items to help care for the dogs:

  • Puppy food (any kind works!)
  • Adult dog food (any kind works!)
  • Bleach
  • Dish Soap
  • Large breed harnesses
  • Leashes
  • Flea and Tick Preventative
  • Cedar Bedding
  • Paper towels
  • Garbage bags
  • Poop Scoopers
  • 5 gallon buckets
  • Gallon Ziplock bags
  • Large trash can with lids-Sheets
  • Blankets
  • Towels
  • Water buckets/crocks

The center will have an area directly outside the adoption center designated for donation drop off.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Joshua Christen
Postville man arrested for causing death of child
An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a...
Man charged after texting and driving, clipping school bus, hitting and killing 13-year-old
Officials are working on ways to assist students who need to stay on campus.
Fire at Iowa State power plant forces classes to move online with air conditioning out
A 2023 Hyundai Elantra was driving northbound on County Road V56 when it was struck by the...
Man charged with homicide by vehicle following fatal Bremer County crash

Latest News

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation DNA analyst Michael Schmitt testifies Friday that the...
No bleach found at scene Breasia’s remains found; DNA only in femur
The Iowa City School District says City High lost power around 8 a.m. on Friday.
Iowa City High School releases students early due to power outage
Linn County Master Gardener Jane Schildroth joins us to talk about how to improve as a gardener.
How to become a better gardener
After the debate, presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis was back on the campaign trail in Iowa.
Ron DeSantis makes campaign stop in Dyersville after GOP debate