Iowa City Animal Care Center takes in 131 dogs, asks for supply donations
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on Thursday.
In a Facebook post, the center said it will be closed to the public on Friday and Saturday due to the influx of dogs, but people with scheduled appointments can go to the shelter and call (319) 356-5295 for assistance.
Iowa City Animal Services assisted law enforcement with the animals as they investigated an incident in the 3000 block of 540th Street SW in Riverside. The investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not released additional details at this time.
The animals are at the center being evaluated. They are expected to be ready for adoption at a later date.
Staff with Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center are asking for the following items to help care for the dogs:
- Puppy food (any kind works!)
- Adult dog food (any kind works!)
- Bleach
- Dish Soap
- Large breed harnesses
- Leashes
- Flea and Tick Preventative
- Cedar Bedding
- Paper towels
- Garbage bags
- Poop Scoopers
- 5 gallon buckets
- Gallon Ziplock bags
- Large trash can with lids-Sheets
- Blankets
- Towels
- Water buckets/crocks
The center will have an area directly outside the adoption center designated for donation drop off.
