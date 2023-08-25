Heat wave breaking down, a few storms possible along the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Things are headed the right direction, temperature-wise, thanks to a cold front.

That front has moved through most of the area already, shifting our winds to a more northerly direction and already giving us a slight decrease in temperatures and humidity. The change will take a little while to really be fully realized, so conditions today will still likely be warm, especially south of U.S. Highway 20. Highs reach the mid 80s north, to mid 90s south. South of Interstate 80, heat index values of 100 or higher are still possible today, too.

An area of showers and storms will move through parts of the viewing area north of U.S. Highway 30 through the morning hours, which will likely show a slight diminishing trend by later in the morning. Still, some heavy downpours and frequent lightning are possible with any storms this morning, thanks to the still high levels of heat and humidity.

A break should take place with partly cloudy skies by late morning into the afternoon, with another slim chance for shower and storm redevelopment by late afternoon and evening. This time, areas south of Highway 30 are more favored, with the chance increasing a bit the farther you go south. This round is a little less certain; it’s possible that the redevelopment will take place south of the TV9 viewing area. If storms do develop, they could be a bit on the strong side due to the level of heat and humidity providing fuel for the storms.

By later tonight, skies will begin to clear out as northerly flow in the atmosphere really takes hold. This will set up a really excellent weekend, in terms of our weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, with morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Dew points will be way down, and the heat index will be a non-factor for several more days to follow.

Unfortunately, the pattern looks fairly dry. A weak cold front moves through late on Monday or Monday night, but it will struggle to produce much precipitation. A slow warming trend is possible by the end of the work week into next weekend, but the speed and intensity of that warm-up has trended lower based on the most recent information.

