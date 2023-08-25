Department of Transportation celebrates new I-80/380 interchange

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After years of planning, design, and development, the new I-80/380 interchange is set to open soon. And with several communities bordering the ever-busy I-80 and 380, this new development could bring lots of economic opportunity to Eastern Iowa.

The project aims to eliminate how people got on and off the interstates which have posed safety concerns in the past.

“Certainly taking out those old clover-leaf ramps and replacing them with higher-speed directional ramps makes for a much safer interchange. People don’t have to slow down.” said DOT Representative Cathy Cutler.

In total, the redesign cost 380 million dollars and is opening to the public several months ahead of schedule. Though perhaps the biggest impact of the new interchange is the potential development that comes with it. Thousands of businesses use I-80 and 380 to deliver goods and services, which has already had a big impact on the surrounding communities.

“We’re very excited about the benefits of the traffic flow of semi traffic. Distribution, we expect distribution places to start looking at Tiffin as an ideal place, cause it’s right in the center of the country.” said Tiffin Mayor Steve Berner.

“We move a lot of grain, a lot of Iowa goods through this area, so just knowing that you can get through the area on time and that you won’t be delayed really helps boost economic development for the area.” said Cutler.

The simplicity and efficiency of the ramp is expected to help semi-trucks arrive at their locations faster.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.