Demand for food banks surging despite lower inflation, unemployment

The unemployment rate is down but demand for food banks in Iowa is skyrocketing.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - Something puzzling is happening in Iowa. The unemployment rate and inflation are down but demand for food banks is skyrocketing. At the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, demand is up 75 percent since January 2022.

Annette Hacker with the food bank says, “36% of Iowa, households are not making enough to make ends meet and that’s what brings them to our partner food pantries.”

Hacker says every month breaks a new record. “Well, SNAP benefits have changed again. Those pandemic-era benefits are no longer available. Grocery prices are high. So, even though inflation is stabilizing, it costs a lot to go to the grocery store,” Hacker said.

The Food Bank of Iowa, which covers 55 counties, is serving 173,000 Iowans every month. Nearly half of that are children. “46% are kids, isn’t that sobering?”, Hacker said. Many people seeking assistance have multiple jobs or are elderly and on a fixed income, Hacker said.

Dr. Peter Orazem, an economics professor at Iowa State University, says the increased demand for food banks is puzzling because wages are growing and inflation is coming down.

“The fastest wage growth has been at the lower tail of the wage distribution. So people in retail, food service, hospitality industries, and so on. And so, it’s a little bit out of line with what we know,” Orazem said.

Orazem says there are signs a little relief may be in sight.

“Food prices are still rising at 6%, but that’s half the rate that they were rising last year. And so I think you’re beginning to see some reduction in pressure on food. And then, of course, energy prices have actually declined relative to a year ago,” Orazem said.

Hacker says with increased demand, they need more help. “We always need three things: food, funds, and Friends,” Hacker said.

With more than a third of Iowans not making enough to make ends meet, Hacker says she doesn’t see demand dropping anytime soon.

The Food Bank of Siouxland is also seeing increased demand, but they can’t meet it all due to inflation. The food bank is asking for monetary donations and volunteers.

The Food Bank of the Heartland says higher food prices combined with fewer donations from the USDA is causing strain to meet demand. They’re asking for monetary donations, no matter how small, saying one dollar can provide three meals to someone in need.

