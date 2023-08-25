Show You Care
Decorah Police issue warning of suspicious individuals following women

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Decorah Police are issuing a warning after receiving multiple phone calls in the past few days regarding suspicious persons following female patrons in the Walmart parking lot and throughout the store.

Officials advise people in these situations to immediately notify staff or call lawforcement. They say to trust your instincts and stay safe.

Law enforcement is investigating these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Decorah Police at 563-382-3667.

