Cedar Rapids Art Museum creates new Facebook page after being hacked

The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Art Museum is asking followers to report their old Facebook account after being hacked.

In a message on a new Facebook page, the Museum says that they planning on using the new page to post their work while they wait for META to resolve the issue. They are asking followers to report the old page in the meantime.

You can read their statement below:

Thank you for liking our new page. As you might have noticed, our old page has now been taken over by a fraudulent user. We have not determined all of the issues that have been involved in this situation. We are in the process of trying to work with META to resolve the issue.

We will be posting our work here for you to enjoy and please ask your friends to follow our page as well. If you follow us on our old page, please report that profile as pretending to be a business and block that account for now.

Thank you for your support as we go through this process.

