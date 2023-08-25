Show You Care
Black hair care vending machine is a game-changer, college students say

A Black hair care vending machine is available at The University of Olivet in Michigan.
By Amaya Kuznicki and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Vending machines usually dispense chips and candy, but this new vending machine at The University of Olivet dispenses hair care products. The Beauty Genie made its way to the campus in August, the first of its kind in the rural town college campus.

“Having this here makes people feel comfortable,” said Rahya Kelley, the brand’s ambassador.

All of the hair care products are just a quick tap away, everything from shampoo to hair wraps.

Kelley said with the school being predominately white, there are not beauty supply stores near by.

“Before I had this, whenever I went home, I was stocking up on products,” Kelley said.

That isn’t always ideal, especially when students are without transportation.

“It’s like a weight has been lifted off of our shoulders. For people that can’t drive, it’s like we finally have something nearby,” said junior Landen Cooley.

Associate Dean of Student Life Joshua Gillespie said he hopes the machine helps students feel at home.

“It’s important to have a machine like The Beauty Genie to remind students that we see them, we hear them, and we support them,” he said.

“I’d just say you definitely need to go and try it out. It doesn’t hurt to try a different product on your hair and see what might happen,” said senior David Sinkler.

“I’ve always been a part of things that belong to other people, where this is me,” Kelley said

Kelley said this is just the start for The Beauty Genie brand. She hopes to expand to other colleges in the future.

This is the second location for the beauty vending machines. The first one was installed at Chicago’s Union Station.

