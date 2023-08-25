Better weather for the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanks to a cold front, relief from this week’s heat wave is on the way for the weekend.

A few areas of scattered showers are quickly coming to an end this evening. Then we’ll dry out for the weekend with limited rain chances beyond this.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

The cool pool of air behind our cold front takes better hold tomorrow, knocking highs back to the upper 70s north to mid 80s south. Humidity will fall too. This trend continues next week with highs generally in the low to mid 80s.

Humidity levels improve this weekend behind a cold front. (KCRG)

More comfortable air is finally back with us for the weekend. (KCRG)

