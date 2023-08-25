Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Abandoned children found with note rescued near U.S.-Mexico border, authorities say

Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.
Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande this week.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez shared photos of the children on Wednesday.

According to Olivarez, the two children from Mexico, ages 4 and 7, were found with a note that gave the name and address of someone in Alabama.

The children were given to border patrol agents.

DPS officials said they’ve recovered four unaccompanied children over the last 24 hours in Eagle Pass.

The team said it also has rescued over 900 children from human smuggling, trafficking or being abandoned since they started Operation Lone Star.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monticello cheerleading coach was arrested Monday at her Ankeny home on sexual exploitation...
Monticello high school cheerleading coach arrested for alleged sexual relations with a student
An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a...
Man charged after texting and driving, clipping school bus, hitting and killing 13-year-old
The city of Manchester says three anhydrous tanks exploded this afternoon at Three Rivers FS...
Heat-related explosion at Manchester facility
UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has reported that at approximately 3:40 pm, the...
Power restored at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital
The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art.
Cedar Rapids Art Museum creates new Facebook page after being hacked
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
FILE - U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget,...
US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona
A car is seen driving through a flooded road in Toledo, Ohio.
Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas