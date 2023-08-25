Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Joshua Christen
Postville man arrested for causing death of child
An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a...
Man charged after texting and driving, clipping school bus, hitting and killing 13-year-old
Officials are working on ways to assist students who need to stay on campus.
Fire at Iowa State power plant forces classes to move online with air conditioning out
A 2023 Hyundai Elantra was driving northbound on County Road V56 when it was struck by the...
Man charged with homicide by vehicle following fatal Bremer County crash

Latest News

FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
British Museum’s director resigns, says he didn’t take warning about possible theft seriously enough
Video footage showed both subjects entering several classrooms, including the one with the fish...
Two men break into Farley school, steal food and candy
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’
President Joe Biden leaves PeloDog after taking a Pilates and spin class, Friday, Aug. 25,...
NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden’s Lake Tahoe vacation spot