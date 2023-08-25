Show You Care
2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital

A mom in Minneapolis welis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive. (Source: KARE)
By Morgan Wolfe, KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE) – A mom in Minneapolis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive.

On top of him being in the NICU, doctors discovered he had a rare disease called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most, and he’s prone to bruising and injury.

The now 2-year-old was finally able to go home Wednesday after spending 809 days in the hospital.

“We were worried about him for a long time, and we were afraid this day wouldn’t come,” said Children’s Minnesota nurse practitioner Stacy Reller, who was part of the team that provided care for Ace.

The team helped teach his parents how to care for Ace when he was able to go home.

“We will walk by this room and see that Ace isn’t here and it’s such a great feeling to think, ‘Oh, that’s been Ace’s room for so long and now he’s home and getting to live his life,’” Reller said. “It just feels like such a win.”

