Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WAGNER TAILS: Layla and Foress

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking for a running partner, Layla is available to hit the pavement with you.

She’s available for adoption through the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. Layla is living in a foster home where she enjoys going on morning runs with her foster dad.

She also does great with the children in the home. This two-year-old lab mix loves throwing her toys and playing with other dogs. Staff members at ICAC say Layla should make a great addition to almost any family, as long as there aren’t any cats. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

A playful cat who also appreciates a good nap. The cat I just described is Foress. She’s two years old and available for adoption at the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

Staff members say she’s a sweetie, and they’re surprised she’s been waiting at the shelter since the beginning of June. Foress get along with other cats, and she loves her toys.

While she’s happy to run and play, she also knows when it’s time for a cat nap and some attention from her people. Click HERE for the adoption process and the application.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance
Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist injured in I-380 crash
A Monticello cheerleading coach was arrested Monday at her Ankeny home on sexual exploitation...
Monticello high school cheerleading coach arrested for alleged sexual relations with a student
An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a...
Man charged after texting and driving, clipping school bus, hitting and killing 13-year-old
The city of Manchester says three anhydrous tanks exploded this afternoon at Three Rivers FS...
Heat-related explosion at Manchester facility

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Capone
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Capone
WAGNER TAILS: Stevie and Charlie & Henry
WAGNER TAILS: Stevie and Charlie & Henry
WAGNER TAILS: Alison and Mac
WAGNER TAILS: Alison and Mac
WAGNER TAILS: Abby and Kimbo
WAGNER TAILS: Abby and Kimbo