WAGNER TAILS: Layla and Foress

IOWA CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking for a running partner, Layla is available to hit the pavement with you.

She’s available for adoption through the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. Layla is living in a foster home where she enjoys going on morning runs with her foster dad.

She also does great with the children in the home. This two-year-old lab mix loves throwing her toys and playing with other dogs. Staff members at ICAC say Layla should make a great addition to almost any family, as long as there aren’t any cats. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

A playful cat who also appreciates a good nap. The cat I just described is Foress. She’s two years old and available for adoption at the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

Staff members say she’s a sweetie, and they’re surprised she’s been waiting at the shelter since the beginning of June. Foress get along with other cats, and she loves her toys.

While she’s happy to run and play, she also knows when it’s time for a cat nap and some attention from her people. Click HERE for the adoption process and the application.

