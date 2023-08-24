Show You Care
Victim identified in Tama County explosion

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Tama County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an explosion and fire at a house in rural Tama County on August 14th, 2023.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of W Avenue in Buckingham, Iowa at around 10:14 a.m. They say the residence was destroyed due to an apparent explosion. Emergency crews located a body near the residence shortly after arrival.

Officials have identified the victim as 70-year-old Roger Dehrkoop.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

