Theo Day building confidence, leadership, facing high expectations heading towards 2023 season

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mark Farley smiled when he saw Theo Day’s face on the UNI 2023 media guide, and joked that it was only Day on the cover.

Though it makes sense, Day has received a handful of preseason accolades, including a spot on the Walter Payton preseason watch list, second team All-MVFC and fourth team All-American (per Phil Steele.)

“Theo is an excellent quarterback. When you start talking points, and all the things that people look for, they look to the quarterback play,” Farley said. “His confidence is what made him a player that is he’s always had the talent.”

Day, who finished in the top 10 in the FCS in both passing yards and touchdowns, says he’s refining an off-field trait: leadership.

“That’s something I’ve really tried to work on was leading this team, and being - not the face of this team- but being someone that people could look up to,” Day said.

Farley has faith in his QB, but he says it’s up the rest of the team, and his staff, to put Day in the best position possible.

“It’s not on him, we’ve got to make plays around him.”

Day will likely have more eyes on him than ever before as a UNI quarterback. He says dealing with preseason expectations is as simple as looking inward.

“I mean I hear the outside noise but it’s not something that I’m really getting too worried about,” Day said. " I got enough to worry about here, and I’m still trying to make strides player, so that’s what I’m focused on.”

