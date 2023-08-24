Postville man arrested for causing death of child

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 33-year-old man for causing his four-month-old daughter’s death.

Crews responded to a residence on 245th Street back on September 2nd, 2022, for a report of an unresponsive 4-month-old. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Joshua Rueben Christen was taking care of the child at the time and was under the influence of narcotics. Officials determined that Christen knowingly acted in a manner that created the death of his daughter by means of asphyxiation.

An autopsy of the child also revealed that she had methamphetamine in her system at the time.

Christen was charged with Child Endangerment - Causing Death. He faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.