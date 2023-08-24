Parts of Coe College campus without power

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coe College President David T. Hayes has confirmed that approximately half of the school’s campus is without power.

The announcement came after St. Luke’s Hospital lost its primary power feed and was on generator power earlier this afternoon.

School staff are encouraging students to go to areas of campus that do still have power in the meantime.

Alliant Energy says they are estimating power to be back to the campus around midnight.

