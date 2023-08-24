Owner of historic Dubuque building discusses plans to preserve building

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Architect and Developer who owns the historic Dubuque Brewing and Malting building says he needs more from the city of Dubuque and the community to restore the building.

Steve Emerson purchased the building in a 120-year-old building in 2017. At that point, the city of Dubuque had already sent notices to the former owners that the building was a public safety issue and that the building “suffered from a lack of obvious maintenance.”

“I purchased the building only to save it,” he said. “I didn’t even visit it yet when I called the guy and said I wanted to buy the building.”

Once he purchased the building, he immediately needed to put money into the building. Prior to the sale, the 5th, 4th, and 3rd floors collapsed onto the second.

“I bought the building and immediately put $1 million into demolishing the unstable section in the middle,” said Emerson.

Emerson intended to use state and federal tax credits to keep this piece of history in Dubuque, but now he said it seemed like the city wasn’t supporting that effort as much as it could.

“It’s not a project that I’m capable of doing on my own,” he said. “It takes a smart guy to figure out that he’s too dumb to do something, and that’s just where we are. I need help, and I’m trying to get help from the city.”

Emerson said his team would demolish the portions of the building that are a concern to the city while preserving the front as much as possible.

“I don’t think it could be replicated,” he said. “The ornateness, and the rounded curved bricks, and all the detail that was put into it has to be restored.”

Even with the federal and state tax credits he’s hoping to get, he said there’s still a $10 million to $12 million gap. He admitted this project isn’t about making money, he’s not looking to recoup his losses. He wants to preserve this piece of Dubuque but isn’t sure he can do it without the city and community’s full support.

“So far at this point, It’s been me, and there hasn’t been a lot of assistance from anybody in Dubuque,” he said. “It would be great to have the city on board and behind me.”

