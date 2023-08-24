Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Owner of historic Dubuque building discusses plans to preserve building

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Architect and Developer who owns the historic Dubuque Brewing and Malting building says he needs more from the city of Dubuque and the community to restore the building.

Steve Emerson purchased the building in a 120-year-old building in 2017. At that point, the city of Dubuque had already sent notices to the former owners that the building was a public safety issue and that the building “suffered from a lack of obvious maintenance.”

“I purchased the building only to save it,” he said. “I didn’t even visit it yet when I called the guy and said I wanted to buy the building.”

Once he purchased the building, he immediately needed to put money into the building. Prior to the sale, the 5th, 4th, and 3rd floors collapsed onto the second.

“I bought the building and immediately put $1 million into demolishing the unstable section in the middle,” said Emerson.

Emerson intended to use state and federal tax credits to keep this piece of history in Dubuque, but now he said it seemed like the city wasn’t supporting that effort as much as it could.

“It’s not a project that I’m capable of doing on my own,” he said. “It takes a smart guy to figure out that he’s too dumb to do something, and that’s just where we are. I need help, and I’m trying to get help from the city.”

Emerson said his team would demolish the portions of the building that are a concern to the city while preserving the front as much as possible.

“I don’t think it could be replicated,” he said. “The ornateness, and the rounded curved bricks, and all the detail that was put into it has to be restored.”

Even with the federal and state tax credits he’s hoping to get, he said there’s still a $10 million to $12 million gap. He admitted this project isn’t about making money, he’s not looking to recoup his losses. He wants to preserve this piece of Dubuque but isn’t sure he can do it without the city and community’s full support.

“So far at this point, It’s been me, and there hasn’t been a lot of assistance from anybody in Dubuque,” he said. “It would be great to have the city on board and behind me.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance
Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist injured in I-380 crash
A Monticello cheerleading coach was arrested Monday at her Ankeny home on sexual exploitation...
Monticello high school cheerleading coach arrested for alleged sexual relations with a student
An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a...
Man charged after texting and driving, clipping school bus, hitting and killing 13-year-old
The city of Manchester says three anhydrous tanks exploded this afternoon at Three Rivers FS...
Heat-related explosion at Manchester facility

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Layla and Foress
Owner of historic Dubuque building discusses plans to preserve building
Owner of historic Dubuque building discusses plans to preserve building
Geneva Towers
Geneva Tower restores power after outage during extreme heatwave
Coe College entrance(Aaron Hosman/KCRG)
Coe College campus back at full power