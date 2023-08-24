One more excessively hot day, then an eventual cool down

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the last day of excessive heat, though Friday will still be plenty warm. Look for highs today to climb to around 100 yet again. High humidity will make it feel as warm as 110 for several hours this afternoon.

Current heat-related alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

An Excessive Heat Warning stays in place through this evening. Please continue to exercise caution during this heat wave. Heat is the #1 weather related killer and it is strongly recommended you take precautions to avoid heat-related illness amid this excessive heat. If possible, just avoid prolonged periods of time outdoors, especially doing strenuous activities like work or exercise. Steps that you can take to help keep you safe include drinking plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated, while avoiding caffeinated or alcoholic beverages. Wear light-colored, lightweight, and loose-fitting clothing to help your body’s temperature regulation. Take frequent breaks from the heat in an air-conditioned space, too.

Take it slow during this prolonged period of hot, dry weather and stay hydrated! (KCRG)

Don’t forget about small children, the elderly, or pets, as they can experience the effects of heat more acutely at times. Check on neighbors to make sure they’re coping with the heat, and limit outdoor play time for kids. Outdoor time should also be limited for pets, and make sure to always provide them with water. Try to take walks early in the morning to avoid the heat of the day with your furry friends and prevent paw burns. Importantly, check the back seat of your car before getting out of it; hot car deaths are entirely preventable by not leaving people or pets in them without air conditioning running.

The heat finally begins to subside this evening as a cold front swings through. This could bring the chance for a few weak showers in the north but most of us will stay dry for the foreseeable future. Even behind this front, Friday will still feature plenty of heat as highs climb to the low 90s and heat indexes still reach the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon. Look for more notable improvement in both temperatures and humidity this weekend.

