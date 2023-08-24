Milder weather brings relief from the high heat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold front promises to bring a more reasonable air mass into the state. It will be a gradual process beginning tonight and continuing into the weekend. Excessive heat warnings end but it will still be a very warm Friday.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

With a disturbance moving through the state, there will be a slight chance of a shower or storms early on Friday, mainly in the north. Much cooler and less humid air is really felt this weekend. Lows dip into the 50s with highs in the 80s. Unfortunately, there is not much rain in our 9-day forecast which means the drought conditions will likely worsen next week.

Drought Monitor (KCRG)

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.