Man charged with homicide by vehicle following fatal Bremer County crash

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old from Florida has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle - Reckless Driving for his role in a February 2023 crash.

Investigators say that Carter Harris was driving a 2007 Lexus ES350 eastbound on County Road C33 (190th Street) when Harris failed to stop and yield the right of way at an intersection with County Road V56 (Viking Ave).

A 2023 Hyundai Elantra was driving northbound on County Road V56 when it was struck by the Lexus at Highway speeds.

Officials say the force of the impact immediately killed the driver of the Elantra, Derrius Taylor-ly of Altoona.

During an interview with Harris at the hospital, officials say Harris admitted fault for the collision and alluded to possibly using his cell phone. Police seized Harris’ phone following the interview. A search warrant of the phone later underwent forensic imaging and showed that Harris was streaming a wrestling match on it in the time leading up to the collision.

If convicted, Harris faces up to 10 years in prison for the Homicide by Vehicle - Reckless Driving charge.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.