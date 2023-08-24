How local farmers are keeping livestock healthy in the heat

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Farming is one industry where people have to be out in the heat to do their jobs. Not only are farmers making sure they stay safe, but that their animals do as well.

Steve Swenka of Tiffin says he checks on his cows at least once a day anyway, but during the past several days he’s made sure to check on them at least twice a day. In extreme situations, they run the risk of certain respiratory distress.

With temperatures reaching over 100 degrees, his animals have sought out shade for most of their days. There’s also the risk of running out of fresh grass for them to eat.

“Just in the last three weeks, maybe a month, we’ve been providing extra hay, we’ve been taking hay out to them and we’ve also been chopping corn silage,” said Swenka.

With a national shortage of hay combined with dry conditions, that has impacted farming as well. Swenka said they recently had to order about 100 bales to replenish their stock.

