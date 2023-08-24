Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

How local farmers are keeping livestock healthy in the heat

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Farming is one industry where people have to be out in the heat to do their jobs. Not only are farmers making sure they stay safe, but that their animals do as well.

Steve Swenka of Tiffin says he checks on his cows at least once a day anyway, but during the past several days he’s made sure to check on them at least twice a day. In extreme situations, they run the risk of certain respiratory distress.

With temperatures reaching over 100 degrees, his animals have sought out shade for most of their days. There’s also the risk of running out of fresh grass for them to eat.

“Just in the last three weeks, maybe a month, we’ve been providing extra hay, we’ve been taking hay out to them and we’ve also been chopping corn silage,” said Swenka.

With a national shortage of hay combined with dry conditions, that has impacted farming as well. Swenka said they recently had to order about 100 bales to replenish their stock.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monticello cheerleading coach was arrested Monday at her Ankeny home on sexual exploitation...
Monticello high school cheerleading coach arrested for alleged sexual relations with a student
An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a...
Man charged after texting and driving, clipping school bus, hitting and killing 13-year-old
The city of Manchester says three anhydrous tanks exploded this afternoon at Three Rivers FS...
Heat-related explosion at Manchester facility
UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has reported that at approximately 3:40 pm, the...
Power restored at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital
The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance

Latest News

A 2023 Hyundai Elantra was driving northbound on County Road V56 when it was struck by the...
Man charged with homicide by vehicle following fatal Bremer County crash
How local farmers are keeping livestock healthy in the heat
Joshua Christen
Postville man arrested for causing death of child
Iowa City police are warning people and businesses about counterfeit bills that are being...
Fake bills circulating in Iowa City