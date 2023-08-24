Hawkeye women’s wrestling, volleyball team up to collect donations for Hawaii

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa women’s wrestling and volleyball programs are working to support the people affected by the devastating fires in Hawaii.

Nanea Estrella, a Hawaii native, and member of the women’s wrestling team is working to spread the word and bring as much help as she can to after seeing the Lahaina region destroyed. She says she’s grateful that people want to help out those near and dear to her.

“My home and community have faced a tragedy, but it means so much to me that my new community in Iowa is stepping up and helping out in every way they can,” Estrella said. “Thank you, Iowa Athletics and Hawkeye fans!”

Her team is backing her cause, accepting donations at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and Iowa Book Supply.

“One of our own was directly impacted by the fires in Lahaina and it means so much that the University of Iowa and the athletic department is supporting the efforts to give back to the community that was devastated,” Iowa head women’s wrestling coach Clarissa Chun said. “It shows a strong sense of community beyond just athletics here at Iowa, and it makes me proud to be a Hawkeye.”

The Iowa volleyball program has joined the efforts by accepting donations at Xtream Arena during Fryfest on Sept. 1st and before its home opener against Middle Tennessee State at 6 p.m.

“We hope Hawkeye Nation will join us in sending support to Hawaii,” Iowa volleyball head coach Jim Barnes said. “We have strong connections with the people from that area and want to send our support to them to assist in their recovery process. Please, join us.”

Donations to the Maui Food Bank can be made here.

