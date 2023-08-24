Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gas prices down slightly, but holiday weekend could push them up soon

According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane...
According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane season could push them up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have noticed slightly less pain at the pump recently.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas fell four cents last week to $3.83.

That came despite growing demand which usually increases prices, but the overall price of oil has fallen and that influences prices at the pump.

Experts warn these prices could be short-lived.

Demand generally spikes on Labor Day weekend, driving them upward.

Also, hurricane season is getting into full gear.

When weather forces refineries on the Gulf Coast to shut down, gas prices can jump sharply.

The current price of gas is 24 cents higher than last month, but five cents less than a year ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monticello cheerleading coach was arrested Monday at her Ankeny home on sexual exploitation...
Monticello high school cheerleading coach arrested for alleged sexual relations with a student
An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a...
Man charged after texting and driving, clipping school bus, hitting and killing 13-year-old
The city of Manchester says three anhydrous tanks exploded this afternoon at Three Rivers FS...
Heat-related explosion at Manchester facility
UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has reported that at approximately 3:40 pm, the...
Power restored at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital
The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance

Latest News

Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities on charges that he ran a “criminal...
Former president Donald Trump to surrender in Georgia
FILE - In this undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines...
Slain Marine’s family plans to refile lawsuit accusing Alec Baldwin of defamation
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa will appeal suspension of Noah Shannon, who admits involvement but not charged in gambling case
Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel and her nephew Tristan-Ryan Malherbe...
Biden policy allowing migrants from Venezuela and 3 other countries into the US is on trial in Texas