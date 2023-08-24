Show You Care
Fire at Iowa State power plant forces classes to move online with air conditioning out

Officials are working on ways to assist students who need to stay on campus.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University has announced that they will move the rest of their classes online for the next two days after a fire occurred at a campus power plant.

The University stated that the fire caused them to experience disruptions to the cooling system on campus.

Classes that are able to will now move online for the remainder of Thursday, Aug. 24, and all day Friday, Aug. 25th. Students should email their instructors for more information.

All activities for Thursday, Aug. 24 are canceled. Employees should work with their supervisors to make arrangements. Veterinary Medicine classes are NOT canceled as it is not impacted by the cooling system.

University leaders are encouraging students who live on campus and have the ability to go home for the weekend, to do so.

School officials are working on ways to assist students who need to stay on campus. More information can be found here.

