Correctional officers federally charged in alleged attack that resulted in inmate’s death

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Two correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail in Beckley, West Virginia, were federally charged with conspiracy on Tuesday for what prosecutors described as their role in the attack of a pre-trial defendant.

Nicholas Wimmer and Andrew Fleshman were charged with conspiracy on Tuesday in connection to the alleged beating of 37-year-old Quantez Burks. Burks died at the facility on March 1, 2022, a day after being booked in the facility on a wanton endangerment charge.

According to the information filed in federal court on Tuesday, both Wimmer and Fleshman were part of a conspiracy to retaliate against Burks after an earlier incident in which Burks had pushed past another correctional officer.

The criminal complaint reported both men conspired to attack and punish Burks while he was “restrained, handcuffed, and posed no threat to anyone” in the interview room of the facility. The complaint said there were also others “both known and unknown to the U.S. Attorney” believed to be involved in the attack.

While the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Officer attributed Burks’ primary cause of death to natural causes, a second autopsy done on behalf of the family revealed blunt force trauma all over the inmate’s body.

Burks’ mother, Kimberly Burks, reacted to news of the correctional officers’ charges in an interview with WVVA Wednesday.

“They took a piece of my life away that day for no reason at all and it still hurts just like it did from the first day,” she said. “I pray it never happens to another family and another child because it’s a feeling you can’t shake.”

In an effort to obtain additional details regarding Burks’ death in 2022, WVVA filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the state regarding the number of correctional officers placed on leave in the time period that followed Burks’ death. While not directly attributed to Burks, their response revealed a total of six officers at the facility were suspended between the date of his death in March and June of 2022.

WVVA News made numerous attempts to secure jail surveillance related to the death in 2022 but was blocked by a legislative measure that took effect just days before Burks’ death. The law prohibiting the release of surveillance was then repealed during the 2023 legislative session.

Burks’ case is currently being handled by prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Civil Rights Division in Washington. Prosecutors with that office have requested that a plea date be set for both men on the conspiracy charges, which carry a potential prison sentence of up to five years in prison.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security issued a statement in response to charges on Wednesday.

“This is an active federal investigation, and as such we have no comment at this time. Please refer your questions to the US Attorney’s Office or the FBI. We are, of course, fully cooperating with those agencies in this matter,” the statement said.

Burks was the fourth of 12 inmates to die at Southern Regional Jail in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.