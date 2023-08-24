Clinton High School unveils AI powered weapons detection system

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa high school is unveiling a new weapons detection system.

The new technology uses artificial intelligence to detect weapons as a screening process at Clinton High School in Clinton.

Motorola teamed up with Evolv Technology to develop the Concealed Weapons Detection Systems, which is specifically designed for school districts.

These systems are not metal detectors. They detect the density and shape of weapons and items like guns and knives. Items like cell phones and keys do not trigger a search.

Theresa Shultz, the high school’s principal, says she thinks this will not only keep students and staff safe but give parents peace of mind.

“I think it will make a huge difference in helping our kids feel safe here at school, helping their parents know that they’re safe here at school,” Shultz said. “And just give a little sense of calm to all of our staff members.”

The new system costs $400,000. The money to buy it came from the one percent sales tax the school received through the state.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.