Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Clinton High School unveils AI powered weapons detection system

The new technology uses artificial intelligence to detect weapons as a screening process at Clinton High School in Clinton.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa high school is unveiling a new weapons detection system.

The new technology uses artificial intelligence to detect weapons as a screening process at Clinton High School in Clinton.

Motorola teamed up with Evolv Technology to develop the Concealed Weapons Detection Systems, which is specifically designed for school districts.

These systems are not metal detectors. They detect the density and shape of weapons and items like guns and knives. Items like cell phones and keys do not trigger a search.

Theresa Shultz, the high school’s principal, says she thinks this will not only keep students and staff safe but give parents peace of mind.

“I think it will make a huge difference in helping our kids feel safe here at school, helping their parents know that they’re safe here at school,” Shultz said. “And just give a little sense of calm to all of our staff members.”

The new system costs $400,000. The money to buy it came from the one percent sales tax the school received through the state.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monticello cheerleading coach was arrested Monday at her Ankeny home on sexual exploitation...
Monticello high school cheerleading coach arrested for alleged sexual relations with a student
An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a...
Man charged after texting and driving, clipping school bus, hitting and killing 13-year-old
The city of Manchester says three anhydrous tanks exploded this afternoon at Three Rivers FS...
Heat-related explosion at Manchester facility
UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has reported that at approximately 3:40 pm, the...
Power restored at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital
The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance

Latest News

The new technology uses artificial intelligence to detect weapons as a screening process at...
Clinton High School unveils AI powered weapons detector
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at another very hot set of conditions...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning, August 24
The director of Buchanan County Tourism said she found a piece of lost history.
Buchanan County Tourism Director finds 120-year-old photo of President Roosevelt in Iowa
Henry Dinkins is charged with kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
Testimony to continue Thursday in trial for man accused of killing 10-year-old girl