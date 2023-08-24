Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha announce Collaborative Growth Initiative

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders in Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha have partnered with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance on a project to grow the region’s workforce and population.

Leaders from the cities announced Thursday they have contracted marketing agency Development Counsellors International (DCI), in an effort to attract new businesses and families to the region.

Phase one of the plan includes a nine month-long market assessment, exploring local and national workforce trends and starting a marketing strategy to use job opportunities to attract new residents.

Phase two will involve working toward growing the region’s workforce and population.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monticello cheerleading coach was arrested Monday at her Ankeny home on sexual exploitation...
Monticello high school cheerleading coach arrested for alleged sexual relations with a student
An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a...
Man charged after texting and driving, clipping school bus, hitting and killing 13-year-old
The city of Manchester says three anhydrous tanks exploded this afternoon at Three Rivers FS...
Heat-related explosion at Manchester facility
UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has reported that at approximately 3:40 pm, the...
Power restored at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital
The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance

Latest News

Testimony will resume Wednesday morning for the Davenport man charged with killing a...
LIVE: Testimony continues Thursday in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell
Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities on charges of election...
Former President Trump to surrender to authorities in Georgia
The new technology uses artificial intelligence to detect weapons as a screening process at...
Clinton High School unveils AI powered weapons detection system
The new technology uses artificial intelligence to detect weapons as a screening process at...
Clinton High School unveils AI powered weapons detector