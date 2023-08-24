Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha announce Collaborative Growth Initiative

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders in Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha have partnered with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance on a project to grow the region’s workforce and population.

Leaders from the cities announced Thursday they have contracted marketing agency Development Counsellors International (DCI), in an effort to attract new businesses and families to the region.

Phase one of the plan includes a nine month-long market assessment, exploring local and national workforce trends and starting a marketing strategy to use job opportunities to attract new residents.

Phase two will involve working toward growing the region’s workforce and population.

