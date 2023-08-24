Show You Care
After falling a game shy of the 2A title, Williamsburg fearing no one in 3A

The Raiders are coming off a 12-1 season where they finished as the class 2A state runner ups. They return 9 starters from a season ago.
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg has been beating the extreme heat by holding football practice at their indoor recreation center

“I mean who would want to go out there, am I right,” senior defensive end and left guard Simeon Armbrecht said.

“We’ve never been inside because it’s been this hot. We’ve played inside of course because of rain,” explained senior wide receiver and saftey Derek Weisskopf. “It’s been 100 to 120 on the field. That’s crazy.”

The Raiders are coming off a 12- 1 season where they finished as the Class 2A state runner ups. They return 9 starters from a season ago including Weisskopf, and Iowa commit, who is as versatile as they come.

“He’s kind of a combination of a guy that can run a little bit, strong enough to block as well as any lineman and he has great ball skills and the ability to jump,” Williamsburg football head coach Curt Richie.

He led Williamsburg in receiving, interceptions, punting and ranked third on the team in tackles.

“I don’t mind. Whatever works for the team,” Weisskopf said about playing multiple positions.

“He’s a quick learner and he’s willing to do whatever for his team. He’s a guy we feel like we need to utilize, move around and use his abilities,” Richie added.

Weisskopf will help lead a very talented receiving core, but there will be a new face at quarterback.

“We have two good quarterbacks that we can rely on and about four or five receivers we can put in the game. I can go play tight end and then come back and play receiver if I have to. It’s awesome that we have multiple guys who can be out there and play,” Weisskopf said.

The Raiders have made it to the UNI-Dome three of the last four years. Although they’ve bumped up to Class 3A, the team doesn’t expect their defensive play to drop off.

“Our defense is elite. We always have a good defense anytime I’ve been here,” Armbrecht said.

“We’re always going to be a defensive football team. Our guys take great pride in that. We always have,” Richie said.

On Friday, Williamsburg will meet West Branch for the third time. They’ll look to do what no other Raider team has done before which is come out on top against the Bears.

“We’ll be good on Friday. I think just need to match their physicality,” Armbrecht said.

“They are always traditionally good. They always battle well with Williamsburg, so hopefully we can get the dub,” Weisskopf added.

Williamsburg will host West Branch on Friday at 7:30 P.M. You can watch the game on KCRG-TV9 beginning at 7 P.M. with pregame coverage.

