87-year-old Davenport man named statewide volunteer of the year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An 87-year-old Davenport resident is receiving statewide recognition for his volunteer efforts.

Richard Walker, a member of the DeWitt Community since the 90s, was surprised with the LeadingAge, Iowa statewide volunteer award.

Walker says he volunteers 15-20 hours a week sharing his time in one-on-one conversations with his lifetime friends at the Fieldstone DeWitt Community, their families, and staff.

For Walker, he said receiving this award was overwhelming, to know that his volunteer work has impacted the lives of others.

“It’s kind of emotional in a way,” Walker said. “To see that I have touched people’s lives. I enjoy it. I enjoy the people. They’re good therapy for me too.”

LeadingAge, Iowa is a statewide organization of non-profit aging services providers, selected the Board Member from a large statewide pool of nominees.

Walker added that he hopes to continue volunteering for as long as he can.

Staff at Fieldstone DeWitt even says that Walker’s weekly bible study is one of the nursing home’s highest attended activities.

