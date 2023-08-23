Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79

Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.(Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Longtime professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, WWE has confirmed.

Funk wrestled in numerous promotions for several decades, including WWE and World Championship Wrestling, and he is considered one of the biggest influences of the “hardcore” style. Many believe he is one of the best performers of all time.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Mick Foley tweeted, upon learning the news of Funk’s death from his daughter Brandee.

Funk was well-known for his feud with Ric Flair in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend,” Flair tweeted.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother Dory Funk Jr. in 2009. The siblings were trained by their father, Dory Funk Sr. He was a promoter of the Amarillo, Texas-based Western States Sports where the Funk brothers began their careers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance
Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist injured in I-380 crash
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man guilty on multiple counts of sexual abuse of children
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Expected afternoon heat index values over the next few days.
Heat intensifies, reaching dangerous levels through Thursday

Latest News

FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the...
Caucus 2024: What to expect from first GOP debate
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse during special session addressing school shooting
A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer...
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says
A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer...
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.