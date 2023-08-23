Show You Care
Watching the Heat: Darker colors can get hotter than cooler colors

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meteorologist Hannah Messier conducted heat experiments on Wednesday afternoon, showing that darker colored clothing can be hotter than lighter colored clothing.

Temperatures reached the 100s on Wednesday afternoon with heat indexes above 110 in most places across Eastern Iowa. During the heat wave, it’s important to drink lots of water, take plenty of breaks if you have to spend time outside, and wear light weight, loose fitted clothing. Lighter colored clothing doesn’t heat up as much as darker colored clothes because of a phenomena known as the albedo.

The albedo is a measurement of how much of the sun’s radiation is reflected versus absorbed. Darker colors absorb more of the sun’s radiation, which is why they get hotter. Lighter colors reflect more of the sun’s radiation, which is why they stay a little cooler.

