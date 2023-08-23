Wartburg returns six preseason All-Americans as they try to follow up 2022′s incredible run

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Knights were picked fifth in the D3football.com preseason poll, returning six preseason All-Americans.

Wartburg made it all the way to the national semifinals in 2022, but head coach Chris Winter emphasized that every team has the same record.

“With all these awards out there, those are just based on 2022. Last I looked it’s not 2022 anymore,” Winter said. “We have no accolades in 2023.”

Wartburg’s six D3football.com preseason All-Americans are linebacker Owen Grover, running back Hunter Clasen, offensive lineman Tucker Kinney, defensive linemen Jordan Downing and Riley Konrardy, and defensive back Parker Rochford.

“Our first goal is to win our first game that’s what we’re working for day by day to get there that’s the first step to winning a conference championship,” said Grover. “To play for a national championship is the end goal. I really wouldn’t want say there’s any limit to what we want to do.”

