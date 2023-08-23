Vehicle fire on I-380 near Swisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa DOT is warning drivers of a slight traffic delay after a vehicle was reportedly on fire between Exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 and Exit 10: County Road F12 (1 mile south of Shueyville).

Officials are on scene and have blocked off the right shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The incident remains under investigation.

UPDATE: The roadway is back open.

