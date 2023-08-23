Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa gives update on student sports betting investigation

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and...
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the University of Iowa released a statement on the ongoing NCAA investigation into illegal sports gambling.

Gambling is illegal for individuals under the age of 21. It is also a breach of University and NCAA Policies for athletes.

The NCAA recently stiffened punishment for athletes found to have bet on their games, influenced the outcome of those games, bet on other sports at their school or knowingly provided information to someone engaged in sports betting.

Back in May, Iowa said it identified 26 athletes in various sports that might have also compromised their NCAA eligibility. A multitude of athletes and staff at Iowa and Iowa State have been charged so far in the ongoing investigation. All of the players were charged with Tampering with Records.

You can read the university’s full statement below:

“The University of Iowa and the UI Athletics Department have been working cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) staff to determine the eligibility of student-athletes who were involved in sports wagering. The institution has received the SAR determinations for the 11 individuals who are current student-athletes. Because this information is protected through the Family Education Right and Privacy Act (FERPA), specific information will only be released once we have received the student’s consent.NCAA guidelines set forth a process for an appeal of the SAR staff’s decision.

The University will support student-athletes choosing to move forward with this process.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance
Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A new one hour lifestyle show, called Everyday Iowa, will begin airing weekday mornings on...
Weekday Morning Lifestyle Show Coming to KCRG-TV9
People wait in line for a free hamburger, hot dog, or garden burger during a celebration of the...
Nate Kaeding and Gold Cap Hospitality buy The Hamburg Inn No. 2

Latest News

Journey Houston commits to Iowa on social media
Class of 2025 five-star Journey Houston commits to Iowa
J-Hawks up before the sun to beat the heat
J-Hawks up before the sun to beat the heat
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, August 21st, 2023
FILE - Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock poses for photographers during an NCAA college...
Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock, among football players charged in gambling sting, leaves the program