UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital loses primary source of power

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has reported that at approximately 3:40 pm, the hospital lost its primary power feed and is currently on generator power.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has reported that at approximately 3:40 pm, the hospital lost its primary power feed and is currently on generator power.

The hospital and ER are both open and caring for patients.

In a statement, UnityPoint Health says that their generators are providing some air conditioning and that it’s being steered to patient care areas. They are continuing to monitor the situation.

Hospital officials say they have been in contact with Alliant Energy and are working to restore power to the hospital as soon as possible. Alliant says a malfunctioning switch gear caused the issue - hitting parts of downtown and Medquarter.

Crews onsite working to fix it at this time.

