UNI students without AC, look for creative ways to beat the heat

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many students moving into college dorms are learning quickly how uncomfortable life without air conditioning can be. That’s the reality for some University of Northern Iowa students today. Not all residence halls on campus have AC.

“I think students are pretty smart about finding cool places,” said Director of University Relations, Pete Moris. “Maucker Union and the library are open 24/7, nice and cool, plenty of AC. We’ve got this wonderful wellness and recreation center that’s got a nice pool so you might want to go over a take a dip there.”

Making sure they stay safe in the heat has been a priority for campus staff, but many of those students have already taken it upon themselves to cool off. Especially those who live in one of the few residence halls without air conditioning in the dorms. Others are alternating their time spent outside and inside.

“It’s just really humid so people are riding bikes, skateboarding so they can get some of that wind. And then just being in buildings, staying inside really,” said student Alexandria Herrera.

Whether it’s congregating in the library and sleeping in an air-conditioned residence hall lounge, UNI leaders say they support students’ efforts to keep cool during this first week of school.

“Early in the semester students don’t spend a lot of time in their rooms anyway, they’re trying to get to know new friends and kind of socialize,” said Moris. “It’s always fun to have students back on campus and it’s kind of fun to see everyone pitch in and do something to keep everybody cool.”

