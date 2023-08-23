Hemodynamic screening program reduces risk of death and brain bleeding among very premature babies by 50%

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Researchers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics launched a program on what’s called hemodynamic screening, among premature babies back in 2018. Now that research shows this particular method was able to reduce the risk of death or severe brain bleeds by 50%.

Jaclyn and Brad Richardson hadn’t even heard of hemodynamic screening until their youngest, Colson, was born at 22 weeks.

“It wasn’t until he was maybe three weeks old that we got to hold him for the first time,” said Jaclyn. “We knew that they were checking the blood flow and making sure that everything looked good to his heart, to his lungs, to his neck.”

Even when the screening program had recently been introduced to UIHC patients, the doctors who started the study described hemodynamic screening as a way to increase survival rates for their tiny, fragile patients.

“They use this in their clinical practice to better understand the underlying disease states that might be affecting the wellbeing of premature babies from a cardiovascular perspective,” said Neonatologist Dr. Patrick McNamara.

By closely monitoring blood circulation and brain functions, they can get a better idea on how best to treat premature babies and make sure they stay healthy in the NICU and for the rest of their lives.

“This is the first evidence ever that shows that implementing a very standardized way in which we perform cardiac evaluation improves outcomes,” said Dr. McNamara.

Colson Richardson has become a living testament to that.

“You sit and you wonder what is his life going to be like being born at 22 weeks. Is he going to be wheel chair bound, are we going to be able to communicate, are we able to hear/talk,” said the Richardsons. “He’s learned to walk now and just seeing that is... you know you just look at him and you’re like wow.”

