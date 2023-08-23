Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus

All the students escaped injury after the shot was fired Tuesday in Seguin, Texas. (Source: KENS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus.

The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio, according to Police Chief Jason Brady.

The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student, Brady said.

Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the student is a boy, but declined to reveal his grade or age. He appealed to parents to make sure their guns are stored safely and securely.

“Oftentimes children see guns as toys and don’t know any better. But unfortunately, we live in a world where tragic events happen on almost a daily basis,” Gutierrez said at a news conference.

The boy did not threaten anyone and will remain off campus while the shooting is investigated.

The bus carried 37 students from three different Seguin ISD elementary schools, according to a statement from the district.

The mother and other family members of the student were interviewed and declined to say who owns the gun, Brady said.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance
Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
I-380 northbound back open after crash caused lane closure, traffic delays
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man guilty on multiple counts of sexual abuse of children
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Expected afternoon heat index values over the next few days.
Heat intensifies, reaching dangerous levels through Thursday

Latest News

Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Judge temporarily blocks new Tennessee House Republican ban on signs
The Iowa Hawkeyes say one of their football players is among those involved in a sports betting...
Hawkeye football player Noah Shannon suspended for season amid sports gambling investigation
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani to surrender to Georgia authorities
Director of Buchanan County Tourism Jill Chemin said she found a historic photograph of...
Buchanan County Tourism Director finds 120-year-old photo of President Roosevelt in Iowa
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon