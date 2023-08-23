Safety tips for getting to and from school

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department is offering back-to-school safety tips ahead of the new school year.

Officials say that adhering to the following tips is the best way to have a safe and happy school year:

Walking to school

If someone approaches you or makes you feel uncomfortable, do not talk to them and just keep going.

Do not cross between parked cars.

Stay on the sidewalk or bike path.

Do not cross at midblock locations unless there is a marked crossing.

Always cross at the intersections and obey traffic signals.

Be sure that even stopped drivers see you — make eye contact or wave.

Stop, look, and listen before crossing the street — look left, right, and left again.

Parents should walk or bike the route prior to school starting. Look for any possible hazards and identify a safe place for your child to go if they need help.

Riding the bus

If you have to cross the street in front of the bus, walk on the sidewalk or along the side of the road to a point at least five giant steps, about 10 feet, ahead of the bus before you cross.

Wait until the bus stops, the door opens, and the driver says that it’s OK before boarding.

Line up away from the street.

When the bus approaches, stand at least three giant steps, about 6 feet, away from the curb.

Do not play in the street while waiting for your bus.

If someone offers you a ride always say, “NO!”

Be at the bus stop at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

Driving to school

Drivers should pay close attention to protect the safety and well-being of students, teachers, crossing guards, and others as they make their way to and from classes and other activities.

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods and school zones.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs.

Be prepared to share the road with young bicyclists — give no less than five feet of space when passing and do not honk.

Watch for children on or near the road in the morning and after school hours.

Reduce distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Do not text, email, or use your smartphone while driving.