Relief is in Sight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One more day of the high heat. Thursday brings us to day three of the heat wave we have been experiencing in eastern Iowa. We are not expecting much change from what we saw in the past couple of days.

Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Highs will once again be near 100, with heat index values topping 105. The excessive heat warning continues through Thursday. Remember to take the heat seriously. If you need to be out in the heat, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and wear appropriate clothing.

ExcessiveHeat Warning (KCRG)

A more seasonal air mass moves in behind a cold front which we start to feel on Friday, but especially this weekend. Have a great night and stay safe.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.