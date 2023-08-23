Record highs at risk, with dangerous heat index values

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Records that have stood for around 75 years may be wiped out by today’s weather in eastern Iowa.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the entire area until Thursday evening, with a few of our far southern counties carrying that warning until Friday. This means that heat index values will be between 105 to 115 degrees for multiple hours of the day on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s quite possible those values stay above 80 degrees all night tonight, providing little relief.

Current heat-related alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Mostly sunny skies are expected for most of the day, but there will be a few more clouds than the last couple of days throughout. A southwest breeze will be present, too, likely reaching 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon. This will potentially take a little bit of the edge off of the heat, but it will also be a factor in pushing our thermometer temperatures higher. In fact, they’ll likely catch today’s record values across the viewing area, pushing into the upper 90s or low 100s.

Wednesday's forecast high temperatures compared to records for August 23. (KCRG)

Similar conditions are expected for Thursday, though a cold front will be approaching our northern counties late in the day. Unfortunately, rainfall looks unlikely at this point with that front. Still, highs in the upper 90s and low 100s are expected, with heat index readings still staying in the 105 to 115 degree range.

For the next few days, it’s still strongly recommended to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness amid this excessive heat. If possible, just avoid prolonged periods of time outdoors, especially doing strenuous activities like work or exercise. Steps that you can take to help keep you safe include drinking plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated, while avoiding caffeinated or alcoholic beverages. Wear light-colored, lightweight, and loose-fitting clothing to help your body’s temperature regulation system work properly. Take frequent breaks from the heat in an air conditioned space, too.

Don’t forget about small children, the elderly, or pets, as they can experience the effects of heat more acutely at times. Check on neighbors to make sure they’re coping with the heat, and limit outdoor play time for kids. Outdoor time should also be limited for pets, and make sure to always provide them with water. Importantly, check the back seat of your car before getting out of it; hot car deaths are entirely preventable by not leaving people or pets in them without air conditioning running.

Know and recognize the symptoms of heat-related illness to help keep yourself safe:

Symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. (KCRG)

That cold front drops our highs into the upper 80s and low 90s on Friday; still quite warm, but a step in the right direction. The bigger leap toward more comfortable and certainly much safer temperatures will be over the weekend, when highs will be in the low to mid 80s at their warmest. Another big benefit will be the reduction in dew points. This will not only feel better, but it also allows overnight temperatures to fall into the upper 50s. The air conditioner will likely get a bit of a break at times.

Every portion of the 9-day forecast is rain-free at this point, likely leading to a worsening of ongoing drought conditions.

