Police investigating stabbing at Mercy Iowa City

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they said a man was stabbed in the parking ramp at Mercy Iowa City on Tuesday.

Iowa City police said it happened at about 3:35 p.m. at the hospital, located at 500 E. Market Street.

Investigators said the victim was walking to his car when an unknown man approached, pressed an object to the victim’s back and demanded his wallet.

The suspect reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times when the victim turned around, then fled the area.

The victim walked into the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect, who is described as a 5′10,” middle-aged, dark haired, white man with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-356-5275.

