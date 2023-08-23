Show You Care
Monticello high school cheerleading coach arrested for alleged sexual relations with a student

A Monticello cheerleading coach was arrested Monday at her Ankeny home on sexual exploitation...
A Monticello cheerleading coach was arrested Monday at her Ankeny home on sexual exploitation charges.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Monticello cheerleading coach was arrested Monday at her Ankeny home on sexual exploitation charges.

Court documents say 35-year-old Jessica Rubin was the cheerleading coach for Monticello High School wrestling when she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student at the high school.

The document says the student confirmed to Child Protective Services the relationship lasted from January 2021 through September 2021.

The school resource officer reportedly received a complaint regarding the relationship from Monticello High School Principal Nick Schauf on January 10, 2023.

Rubin is charged with Sexual Exploitation by a Counselor.

