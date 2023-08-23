Show You Care
Marion Independent School District has first day of school amidst construction and heat wave

Early dismissals scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday to help students beat the heat.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The start of the school year is always a hectic time. But extreme heat and major construction have made it even busier for the Marion Independent School District.

After district voters passed a 31 million dollar bond referendum in March of 2021, the district has been renovating several facilities; including adding a new auditorium and activities complex at Marion High School - which many students are excited to experience.

“The impact on school pride is already awesome. To see our students play on and experience the new stadium, it’s wonderful to hear them say things like ‘I love this place!’ They’re proud of their surroundings.” said Marion Independent School District Superintendent Janelle Brouwer.

In addition to scheduling early dismissals for Wednesday and Thursday, the district also completed an H-VAC project at Marion High School which timed out well with this heat wave.

“Prior to that, we did not have air conditioning at this campus. Right not all of our indoor facilities are air-conditioned, so that’s been a blessing,” said Brouwer.

Although students still have to wait for buses with no air conditioning in the heat, according to one student, the indoor conditions couldn’t be better.

“Some classrooms are cold, some classes are extremely cold, and some are just in the middle... The conditions inside are amazing. Probably the best you’ll ever see in these parts of town.” said Marion High School Student Geo Pospisil.

Although the district still has another year before all of the planned construction will be complete, all of the schools are now equipped with air conditioning to keep faculty and students safe and cool.

